You have found the ultimate site for

Wholesale Merchandise!

MERCHANDISE SUPPLIERS

FINDING BUYERS NATIONWIDE

OVERSEAS SOURCING

FORUM PUBLISHING has been providing information and resources since 1981. Please explore our website with confidence. Our business has been dedicated to providing the most accurate and reliable sources available anywhere...at any price!

Within this site you will find wholesale merchandise suppliers for general, variety, dollar stores, novelty and apparel stores. We also feature a complete line of overseas manufacturers and factories that you can source merchandise directly from. If you are a manufacturer or wholesaler yourself, you will be able to find buyers with the Salesman's Guides and Chain Store Guide directories.

If you are looking for wholesale merchandise sources for jewelry, electronics, toys, apparel, gifts, general merchandise or variety merchandise you have come to the right place! Our company is dedicated to helping store owners, flea market vendors and online stores source wholesale products for their businesses.

Can't find it here? Feel free to call or e-mail us with your needs and we will assist you.